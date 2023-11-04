5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights

Recaps from week eleven match-ups across NCWV
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of high school football in West Virginia! Check out these end-of-the-season highlights:

Fairmont Senior - East Fairmont

North Marion - Liberty

Gilmer County - South Harrison

Lewis County - Grafton

Philip Barbour - Preston

Elkins - Robert C. Byrd

Bridgeport - Lincoln

Linsly - Morgantown

University - Oak Hill

Hampshire - Tucker County

