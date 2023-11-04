5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights
Recaps from week eleven match-ups across NCWV
Published: Nov. 3, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of high school football in West Virginia! Check out these end-of-the-season highlights:
Fairmont Senior - East Fairmont
North Marion - Liberty
Gilmer County - South Harrison
Lewis County - Grafton
Philip Barbour - Preston
Elkins - Robert C. Byrd
Bridgeport - Lincoln
Linsly - Morgantown
University - Oak Hill
Hampshire - Tucker County
