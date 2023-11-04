High School football playoff matchups
11 teams in from NCWV.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has confirmed the playoff bracket and matchups for high school football -
Dates and times to be announced tomorrow.
CLASS AAA
#16 Musselman (4-6) at #1 Cabell Midland (9-1)
#15 Morgantown (7-3) at #2 Huntington (9-1)
#14 Parkersburg South (6-4) at #3 Martinsburg (9-0)
#13 Parkersburg (6-4) at #4 Hurricane (8-2)
#12 Oak Hill (8-2) at #5 Princeton (9-1)
#11 Wheeling Park (7-2) at #6 Jefferson (8-2)
#10 Spring Valley (6-4) at #7 Spring Mills (8-2)
#9 George Washington (6-4) at #8 Bridgeport (9-1)
CLASS AA
#16 Lincoln (6-4) at #1 North Marion (9-1)
#15 Wayne (6-4) at #2 Fairmont Senior (7-2)
#14 Independence (6-3) at #3 Roane County (9-1)
#13 Nitro (7-3) at #4 Scott (9-1)
#12 Frankfort (7-3) at #5 Weir (9-1)
#11 Lewis County (6-4) at #6 Winfield (8-2)
#10 Philip Barbour (8-2) at #7 Mingo Central (8-2)
#9 Herbert Hoover (7-3) at #8 East Fairmont (8-2)
CLASS A
#16 Sherman (6-4) at #1 James Monroe (8-1)
#15 Midland Trail (5-5) at #2 Tucker County (10-0)
#14 Doddridge County (6-4) at #3 Williamstown (10-0)
#13 Wirt County (6-4) at #4 Greenbrier West (10-0)
#12 Summers County (6-4) at #5 Wahama (10-0)
#11 East Hardy (6-3) at #6 St. Marys (9-1)
#10 Tyler Consolidated (8-2) at #7 Tug Valley (8-2)
#9 Man (7-3) at #8 Cameron (9-1)
