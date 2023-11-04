High School football playoff matchups

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has confirmed the playoff bracket and matchups for high school football -

Dates and times to be announced tomorrow.

CLASS AAA #16 Musselman (4-6) at #1 Cabell Midland (9-1) #15 Morgantown (7-3) at #2 Huntington (9-1) #14 Parkersburg South (6-4) at #3 Martinsburg (9-0) #13 Parkersburg (6-4) at #4 Hurricane (8-2) #12 Oak Hill (8-2) at #5 Princeton (9-1) #11 Wheeling Park (7-2) at #6 Jefferson (8-2) #10 Spring Valley (6-4) at #7 Spring Mills (8-2) #9 George Washington (6-4) at #8 Bridgeport (9-1)

CLASS AA #16 Lincoln (6-4) at #1 North Marion (9-1) #15 Wayne (6-4) at #2 Fairmont Senior (7-2) #14 Independence (6-3) at #3 Roane County (9-1) #13 Nitro (7-3) at #4 Scott (9-1) #12 Frankfort (7-3) at #5 Weir (9-1) #11 Lewis County (6-4) at #6 Winfield (8-2) #10 Philip Barbour (8-2) at #7 Mingo Central (8-2) #9 Herbert Hoover (7-3) at #8 East Fairmont (8-2)

CLASS A #16 Sherman (6-4) at #1 James Monroe (8-1) #15 Midland Trail (5-5) at #2 Tucker County (10-0) #14 Doddridge County (6-4) at #3 Williamstown (10-0) #13 Wirt County (6-4) at #4 Greenbrier West (10-0) #12 Summers County (6-4) at #5 Wahama (10-0) #11 East Hardy (6-3) at #6 St. Marys (9-1) #10 Tyler Consolidated (8-2) at #7 Tug Valley (8-2) #9 Man (7-3) at #8 Cameron (9-1)

