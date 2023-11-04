BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Johnny Bruce Warner, 76, of Clarksburg, passed away on November 4, 2023, while in the United Hospital Center. He was often lovingly referred to as “Johnny Rocket”. Johnny was born on December 16, 1946, in Harmon, WV, a son of the late John James Warner and Naomi Marie Dolly Warner. He is survived by his wife of over fifty years, Phyllis Locke Warner, whom he wed in 1970.They would go on to have their son on February 26, 1980, the apple of Johnny’ s eye, Jonathan Lyle Warner. He and his wife Amanda reside in Indiana.He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elijah and Kaitlin Warner of IN; brother-in-law, Robert Locke and wife Patricia of Waverly, WV; as well as his beloved dog, Patches. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Dale Warner; mother-in-law, Tacie Elizabeth Cupp Locke; and father-in-law, Lyle Lesley Locke.He was a graduate of Circleville High School in Circleville, WV, and received his associate degree in accounting from Salem University. He spent his career as an accountant, most recently working for ResCare. He previously worked for Jabar. Johnny did not prefer to be idle and spent any of his free time “tinkering”. He was talented at working with his hands and enjoyed fixing cars, electronics and hardware of various types. He was able to manufacture many items including toys and car parts. He had a passion for repairing old watches and gifting them to people. He did the same with riding lawn mowers and I-Robots. Not only was he skilled in building cars but also with painting them. He was a member of the Central WV Corvette Club, Salem Rifle & Pistol Club, and New Hope Christian Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Marino officiating. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Warner will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

