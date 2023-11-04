Missing Mon County Resident found during search party

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After being missing for just over a month now, Melanie Gardner’s body has been found during a search party. Community members gathered to search the last area Gardner was in near Bruceton Mills, splitting into fifteen vehicle and nineteen ground search task. Over sixty emergent volunteers, thirty-five search and rescue volunteers from Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania came together in hopes to find any indication that Melanie was still in the area.

According to new information from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s office, Gardner was found in her car in a remote location off of Casteel rd. in the Hazelton area.

Gardner had been missing since October third, multiple notices were put out by the sheriff’s office asking people to contact them if they had any information on where Gardner might be. JoAnn Sonderly, the mountaineer area search group public information officer for this case says todays focus is paying attention to all details that would’ve been able to help find Melanie.

“If there are steep drop offs besides the roads, were advising them to kind of look over that edge but don’t try to climb down. We can’t help Melanie if were injured it’s really important that were being careful, so were having them actually mark those areas so that we can get in there with drones or some other method to make sure that everybody is staying safe,” Sonderly said. “Our goal is to be very slow and methodical; we don’t want to miss anything so having those people on foot will help that, and you know those ATVS can reach some areas that maybe the folks on foot can’t reach. We also will have some dogs out today, I understand that some folks showed up with horses so we will have them out in some of those harder to reach areas as well.”

Multiple emergency officials aided in the search for Gardner and the community has rallied to help find Gardner to get her family answers about her whereabouts.

“So, we really want to thank all of the emergent volunteers that came out today to help, it’s going to really help us search a lot of areas with the tremendous turnout that we had today,” Sonderly said. “Also, a lot of agencies are involved in the search today. We’ve got Mon County and Preston County Sheriff’s Office, the Ambulance Authority here, Bruceton Fire Department, Preston County Office of Emergency Management, Coopers Rock State Forest allowed camping at for volunteers, Little Sandy’s provided breakfast for volunteers, Starbucks donated coffee. It’s really been a tremendous outpouring of support and were really appreciative.”

This case is still under investigation, more details will be released at a later time and 5 news will be sure to keep you updated.

