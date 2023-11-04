Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say

Melanie Marie Gardner
Melanie Marie Gardner(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who went missing last month has been found dead.

32-year-old Melanie Marie Gardner, of Morgantown, was last seen on Oct. 3 driving a Jeep Patriot.

Prior Coverage: Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman

Multiple agencies participated in a search and rescue operation for Gardner in Preston County on Saturday, Oct. 4 after investigators determined locations of interest, according to a release from the MCSO.

Saturday’s search was coordinated by Preston County 911, Mountain Area Rescue Group, Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, authorities say Gardner’s vehicle was found in a remote location off of Casteel Rd. in the Hazleton area of Preston County.

The release says Gardner was positively identified, and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

The MCSO says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Further information has not been released.

