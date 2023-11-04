Randolph County Humane Society gets massive out-of-state donation

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Thanksgiving feast came early for the Randolph County Humane Society.

The animals at the Randolph County Humane Society have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

Thousands of pounds of pet food and supplies have been delivered to them just in time for the holiday.

The boards President, Tina Vial says what makes this extra special is these donors drive all of the way from Massachusetts -- which takes about 12 hours.

“It’s huge, we are a non-profit everything we do is by donation; it matters when people take us under their wing and realize we can’t do it on our own, that we need the community to step in and sometimes those communities come in from far away,” said Vial.

Avery and Elizabeth Woolworth have been making this annual trip since 2015. The animal lovers decided to do something special when visiting Snowshoe Mountain for their son’s bike racing tournament. Now they’ve made it a tradition.

Woodworth says their friends in Newbury, Mass. have helped make it bigger every year.

“Initially we weren’t thinking we were doing that big of a deal, but I think every year that we do it, I get more donations, I get more people who want to consistently give,” said Woodworth.

The Woolworth’s have adopted several animals from this humane society over the years including Houdini -- who decided to make the trip back to pay his friends a visit.

“This time we’re trying to control ourselves and only bring home one and that’s going to my brothers family and they’re just dying to have a dog from here so the’yre very excited,” said Woodworth.

Aside from just benefitting the shelter, it will help other animal lovers in need of more resources that may not be able to get them otherwise.

“It’s just a really warm feeling and it’s a boost to our staff, and our board, and everybody in town is just so grateful for that kind of love,” said Vial.

