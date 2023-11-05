Dine to Donate: WV & Tri-State American Women of Service host Pizza Hut fundraiser

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This weekend the West Virginia & Tri-State American Women of Service hosted a fundraiser with Pizza Hut in Bridgeport. From 11 AM to 3 PM on November 5th, anyone who spent over $15 would have 20% of their purchase donated to the organization.

Leticia Lambert, the Executive West Virginia & Tri-State American Women of Service Director says that they are fundraising to attend the International competition for American women services in Maine next July.

“Each girl, for the National fees is I believe $650 and of course they have hotel and travel so were trying to raise enough for each of them,” Lambert said. “Plus the Crown Cares is a youth-based organization that also helps out too, so they try to raise as much as possible for that program as well so anywhere from $100 to $2000 or whatever they can raise for that program.”

This was the first fundraiser hosted to meet this specific goal.

If you missed the opportunity to support these ladies today, they will be hosting a lot more in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.