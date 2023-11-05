Mild Start to the Week Expected

Above average temperatures expected for the first half of the week
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The rollercoaster temperatures of the last 6 weeks continue here in NCWV as above-average temperatures are expected to start the week. Last week we saw temperatures cool enough to support our first snowfall of the season, and not even a week later temperatures are expected back into the mid to upper 60s, and even flirting with 70 degrees by midweek. This does come with rain chances throughout the middle of the week, but the ride continues as temperatures are yet again expected to drop towards the weekend. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Marie Gardner
Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say
Casey Minor celebrates his first touchdown of 2023 - WDTV Sports
High School football playoff matchups
Dave & Busters coming to Huntington Mall
Dave & Buster’s coming to Huntington Mall
File photo of a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County, ND.
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
missing woman
Missing Mon County Resident found during search party

Latest News

next 3 days
Pleasant, seasonable weekend ahead
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, November 5, 2023.
The first weekend of November will be mild & clear
tomorrow's planner
Pleasant, seasonable weekend ahead
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Saturday, November 4, 2023.
Mild, clear conditions will last into the weekend