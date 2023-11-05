Mild Start to the Week Expected

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The rollercoaster temperatures of the last 6 weeks continue here in NCWV as above-average temperatures are expected to start the week. Last week we saw temperatures cool enough to support our first snowfall of the season, and not even a week later temperatures are expected back into the mid to upper 60s, and even flirting with 70 degrees by midweek. This does come with rain chances throughout the middle of the week, but the ride continues as temperatures are yet again expected to drop towards the weekend. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

