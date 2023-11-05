Search ends after second body recovered from collapsed coal plant rubble

MARTIN COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - The search is over after first responders recovered the body of an unaccounted worker following a building collapse at an idled coal plant in Martin County, Kentucky.

Kentucky Emergency Management announced Billy “Bo” Daniels of Pike County, was extricated by Search and Rescue teams late Friday evening.

An 11-story tall coal sorting structure near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road tumbled to the ground on Tuesday, Oct. 31, burying two workers preparing the site for demolition under a mountain of steel and concrete.

“We were able to recover them and get them back to their families for closure and start the grieving process,” said Jeremy Slinker with Kentucky Emergency Management.

Bodies of two men trapped in building collapse recovered

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty said Daniels and Alvin Nees, both from Pike County, were doing contracting work as part of the demolition of the building.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, officials confirmed the death of Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels.

In a press conference, workers reported making contact with Daniels before his death, but it took several days before his body was recovered.

More than sixty agencies joined in the rescue effort to try and find the two men.

“The rescuers had been putting themselves in harm’s way and continuing to work diligently to recover both of our victims,” Slinker said. “They wouldn’t be crawling under this debris behind me if they didn’t care a lot.”

Both men will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, Kentucky.

