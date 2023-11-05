BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Susan Katherine Zickefoose Nutter Osborn, 74, of Lost Creek, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, while in the United Hospital Center, with family by her side. Susan was born on October 14, 1949, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles “Willard” and Luella Pearl Hinkle Zickefoose.She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Larry “Chester” Nutter, and her second husband, Roger Randall Osborn Sr. She is survived by her three daughters who will sadly miss her, Kristi Childers of Mt. Clare, Amanda McVicker and her husband Todd of Mt. Clare, and Beth Wright and her husband Matt of FL; grandchildren, Mikayla Pringle and her husband Billy of West Milford, James Childers and his fiancé Breanna Williams of Mt. Clare, Hana “Bug” Childers of Mt. Clare, Karlie Wright of FL, and Josie McVicker of Mt. Clare; great-grandchildren, Adalynn “Mae” and Dolan Pringle, Jessa and Jasen Nutter, and a baby Childers on the way; her “favorite kids”, her dogs, Sadie and Molly; several nieces and nephews; as well as her group of girlfriends who held a special place in her heart. In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zack Nutter; son-in-law, James “Jimbo” Childers; sister, Barbara Ellen Sandy; brother, Charles “Chuck” Zickefoose Jr.; and mother-in-law, Ida “Virginia” Nutter. Susan was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School. She was well-known for being the “Avon Lady” and sold Avon products for over forty years. Her best and most cherished work, however, was being a wife and mother and she loved her family and getting to take care of them. She was an excellent baker and will be remembered for her delicious brownies. She had a “green thumb” and nursed beautiful plants around her home, she also loved to decorate her home for every season. She enjoyed visiting the Senior Citizen’s Center where she would spend time with her ceramic’s club friends and paint ceramics. She was a member of the Oasis Worship Center and was grateful for her church family and all their support. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to Oasis Worship Center, 8556 Cost Ave, Stonewood, WV 26301.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m., where a service will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Doug Sands presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

