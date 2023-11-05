WVSSAC State Volleyball Championship schedule

Including 5 teams from NCWV.
Philip Barbour volleyball
Philip Barbour volleyball(WDTV)
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has announced the State Volleyball Championship schedule - the games and times can be found below. All games will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals (Wednesday):

Game 1 – #4 Bridgeport vs. #5 Woodrow Wilson – 8:30 a.m.

Game 2 – #1 Morgantown vs. #8 Parkersburg South – 30 mins after

Game 3 – #2 Hedgesville vs. #7 Hurricane – 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 – #3 Musselman vs. #6 George Washington – 30 mins after

Semifinals (Wednesday):

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 30 mins after

Championship (Thursday):

Immediately after Class AA final

Class AA

Quarterfinals (Wednesday):

Game 1 – #4 Herbert Hoover vs. #5 Wayne – 8:30 a.m.

Game 2 – #1 Oak Glen vs. #8 Weir – 30 mins after

Game 3 – #2 Shady Spring vs. #7 Liberty Harrison – 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 – #3 Philip Barbour vs. #6 Winfield – 30 mins after

Semifinals (Wednesday):

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 30 mins after

Championship (Thursday):

Semifinal winners – 11 a.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals (Wednesday):

Game 1 – #4 East Hardy vs. #5 Ritchie County – 8:30 a.m.

Game 2 – #1 Buffalo vs. #8 Pendleton County – 30 mins after

Game 3 – #2 Williamstown vs. #7 Wirt County – 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 – #3 James Monroe vs. #6 Greenbrier West – 30 mins after

Semifinals (Wednesday):

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 30 mins after

Championship (Thursday):

Immediately after Class AAA final

