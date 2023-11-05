WVSSAC State Volleyball Championship schedule
Including 5 teams from NCWV.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has announced the State Volleyball Championship schedule - the games and times can be found below. All games will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals (Wednesday):
Game 1 – #4 Bridgeport vs. #5 Woodrow Wilson – 8:30 a.m.
Game 2 – #1 Morgantown vs. #8 Parkersburg South – 30 mins after
Game 3 – #2 Hedgesville vs. #7 Hurricane – 1:30 p.m.
Game 4 – #3 Musselman vs. #6 George Washington – 30 mins after
Semifinals (Wednesday):
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 6:30 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 30 mins after
Championship (Thursday):
Immediately after Class AA final
Class AA
Quarterfinals (Wednesday):
Game 1 – #4 Herbert Hoover vs. #5 Wayne – 8:30 a.m.
Game 2 – #1 Oak Glen vs. #8 Weir – 30 mins after
Game 3 – #2 Shady Spring vs. #7 Liberty Harrison – 1:30 p.m.
Game 4 – #3 Philip Barbour vs. #6 Winfield – 30 mins after
Semifinals (Wednesday):
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 6:30 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 30 mins after
Championship (Thursday):
Semifinal winners – 11 a.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals (Wednesday):
Game 1 – #4 East Hardy vs. #5 Ritchie County – 8:30 a.m.
Game 2 – #1 Buffalo vs. #8 Pendleton County – 30 mins after
Game 3 – #2 Williamstown vs. #7 Wirt County – 1:30 p.m.
Game 4 – #3 James Monroe vs. #6 Greenbrier West – 30 mins after
Semifinals (Wednesday):
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 6:30 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 30 mins after
Championship (Thursday):
Immediately after Class AAA final
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.