Above Average Temperatures This Week!

Another 70 degree day in store for NCWV
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If there is one thing we have learned so far this season it’s that just because we think there is an end to the mild temperatures, Mother Nature has other plans. We expect to see another day above 70 degrees this week as more mild temperatures are on the way this week. Overnight lows could reach as high as 20 degrees above average with those afternoon temperatures at least 5-10 degrees above average. Michael Moranelli has details on what to expect this week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Marie Gardner
Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say
Andrew Salmon
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown man
Casey Minor celebrates his first touchdown of 2023 - WDTV Sports
High School football playoff matchups
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling
missing woman
Missing Mon County Resident found during search party

Latest News

3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Wednesday, November 6, 2023.
After today, rain chances will return for the week
Mild Start to the Week
Mild Start to the Week Expected
next 3 days
Pleasant, seasonable weekend ahead
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, November 5, 2023.
The first weekend of November will be mild & clear