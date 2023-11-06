Above Average Temperatures This Week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If there is one thing we have learned so far this season it’s that just because we think there is an end to the mild temperatures, Mother Nature has other plans. We expect to see another day above 70 degrees this week as more mild temperatures are on the way this week. Overnight lows could reach as high as 20 degrees above average with those afternoon temperatures at least 5-10 degrees above average. Michael Moranelli has details on what to expect this week.

