After today, rain chances will return for the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of seasonably mild, sunny conditions that started over the weekend. After today, rain chances will return throughout the week. Find out more in the video above!

This past weekend was nice, with seasonable, mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies, and today will continue the trend, thanks to a warm, dry air mass lifting in from the south and west. The only difference will be an increase in clouds from the west, resulting in partly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s, slightly above average for early November. Overnight, a cold front from out west will push into North-Central West Virginia, bringing some moisture and resulting in cloudy skies. A few isolated showers may push in between tonight and tomorrow evening, but since the system is moisture-starved, little rain accumulation is expected (trace amounts at most). Aside from that, winds will come from the southwest overnight and switch to westerly winds of 5-10 mph tomorrow afternoon (with strong mountain gusts of 20-30 mph in the morning hours), with lows in the low-50s and highs in the 60s.

A warm front will lift north of North-Central West Virginia on Wednesday, which means our region will stay clear and dry and temperatures will climb into the 60s. Then another frontal boundary will push into West Virginia on Thursday, bringing more rain showers during the morning and afternoon hours. Another low-pressure system will bring more rain showers to West Virginia on Friday, although timing and exact location differ between models. So we’re watching carefully. Over the weekend, a cool air mass, thanks to a high-pressure system from Canada, will bring sunshine our way, but it will also cause temperatures to into the 40s. In short, most of this week will bring rain chances and mild temperatures, and this upcoming weekend will be chilly.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 68.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 69.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 67.

