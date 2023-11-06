Another multi-million dollar project in Bridgeport underway

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is another massive project underway in Bridgeport with a multi-million dollar price tag.

According to Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr, Pratt & Whitney filed for a $4.9 million building permit on Oct. 11.

“They have underground fuel storage tanks, and this project will see them take the tanks from underground and put them above ground,” said Kerr.

Bear Contracting out of Bridgeport is the contractor for the project. Stantec Consulting Services LLC, also out of Bridgeport, is the architect/engineer for the work.

Unlike the majority of the big projects in Bridgeport, this is one that Kerr’s office was unaware of that was going to take place. Regardless, she said the city is happy for projects of all sizes to begin.

“These high-dollar projects are ones we usually talk about, or we know is coming because you usually have talked multiple times with the owner about it before a permit is filed. It’s nice to have a near $5 million project show up, but it has been one of those rare years on the development front in the best way possible.”

Bridgeport has already exceeded $100 million in development for 2023, and this just adds to the total.

Pratt & Whitney, along with other businesses at the North Central West Virginia Airport and the airport itself, have contributed greatly to the record year and contribute annually to ongoing development in the city.

“Pratt & Whitney is still actively investing in their growth here in Bridgeport. You are seeing that with the airport and so many other businesses there,” said Kerr. “The airport has a massive economic impact on our city and the entire region. This is the latest example.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.