Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help to identify two men.

According to a Facebook post from the WPD, they are asking for help identifying the two men pictured.

A timestamp on one of the photos says it was taken on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:24 p.m.

Authorities did not specify why they are seeking help in identifying the men.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact the WPD by Facebook Messenger or at 304-296-6576.

