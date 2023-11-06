Authorities searching for missing Morgantown man

Andrew Salmon
Andrew Salmon(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Monongalia County are searching for a man last seen in Morgantown on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Andrew Salmon, of Morgantown, was last seen in the area of Paula’s Hotspot on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 4 at around 7 p.m.

Salmon is described as being a white male who is 5′8″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Authorities say Salmon was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with green drawstrings and dark sweatpants with green stripes down the side.

Anyone with information regarding Salmon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MCSO at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.

Below is the MCSO’s Facebook post with an additional photo of Salmon.

