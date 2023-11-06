Child neglect, malicious assault, kidnapping among Lewis County indictments

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Grand Jury returned 25 indictments for the November 2023 term on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan.

The Grand Jury was presided over by Judges Kurt W. Hall and Jacob Reger.

Officials said arraignments will be held on Nov. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lewis County Judicial Annex Circuit Courtroom. Judge Hall’s arraignments begin at 9 a.m., and Judge Reger’s arraignments begin at 1 p.m.

Child neglect, malicious assault and kidnapping were part of the indictments returned by the Lewis County Grand Jury.

28-year-old Aaron Richards has been indicted in connection to “attacking a man outside of a Lost Creek business.

Aaron Richards (WV Corrections)

According to a criminal complaint, Richards followed a man outside of a business and exchanged words with him before he “struck him approximately 37 times, causing severe damage to the victim’s face and hands.”

Richards has been indicted on one count of burglary, malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

27-year-old Michael Romel, of Weston, was indicted in connection to a physical altercation at a Jane Lew apartment.

Michael Romel (WV Corrections)

According to a criminal complaint, Romel forced his way into an apartment and got into an altercation when he was asked to leave.

After exiting the apartment, Romel allegedly pulled a knife on witnesses and said he “would stab them” before leaving the area.

Romel has been indicted on the following:

1 count of burglary

1 count of unlawful assault

1 count of strangulation

1 count of brandishing a deadly weapon

2 counts of battery

1 count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

1 count of use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony

1 count of felon in possession of a firearm

1 count of destruction of property

37-year-old Christopher Clark was indicted in connection to a police pursuit on a motorcycle.

Christopher Clark (WV Corrections)

According to a criminal complaint, Clark led police on a pursuit that reached 80 mph while on a motorcycle in September.

Clark has been indicted on one count of fleeing with reckless indifference.

34-year-old Ryan Criss, of Jane Lew, was indicted in connection to a strangulation and kidnapping involving a woman.

Ryan Criss Mug (WV Corrections)

A criminal complaint says Criss and a woman got into a fight that led to him “placing both his hands around [her] neck and applying pressure to the point that [she] became light headed and began to gargle.”

The victim then told police Criss allegedly locked her in a car and began driving her to Harrison County in an attempt to force her to do methamphetamine so she “would know what it was like to have an addiction.”

Criss has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of domestic battery and one count of strangulation.

29-year-old James Moore, of Martinsburg, was indicted in connection to an assault involving an employee at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston.

James Moore (WV Corrections)

Moore was a patient at Sharpe Hospital in Weston when he hit an employee in the head several times during a hall check, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim reportedly sustained several fractures to the head and had to have surgery.

Moore has been indicted on one count of malicious assault on a healthcare worker.

33-year-old Daniel Rogers, of Alum Bridge, was indicted in connection to an assault in which he put a man in a coma and caused a brain bleed.

Daniel Rogers Mug (WV Corrections)

According to a criminal complaint, Rogers “beat someone up for being disrespectful” at a bar in Weston in June.

Authorities said they watched security camera footage and saw Rogers standing over the victim, flexing and looking at his fist.

The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown due to experiencing a brain bleed and being in a coma, according to the criminal complaint.

Rogers has been indicted on one count of malicious assault.

41-year-old Tiffany Walton, of Weston, was indicted in connection to leaving children alone at home after midnight.

Walton Mug (WV Corrections)

A criminal complaint says Walton left three children under the age of five alone after midnight to go to the store.

Walton has been indicted on one count of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

