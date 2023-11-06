Demand for RSV treatment outpaces supply causing nationwide shortage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The nation’s health leaders have been looking forward to a new tool against RSV this season, specifically for babies.

The new treatment has come with problems, and the demand is far outpacing the supply, causing a nationwide shortage.

“Just about everybody by the time they’re a couple of years old will have had an RSV infection,” said Chief Medical Officer for Valley Health, Dr. Mathew Weimer. “It’s often pretty minor, but it can be serious.”

Chief Medical Officer for Valley Health, Dr. Mathew Weimer says there are new treatments for RSV, one being a new monoclonal antibody treatment.

“It’s essentially like a vaccine in a sense because it’s giving immunity to the child through the antibody itself, where the vaccine stimulates the body to produce those antibodies to produce against severe disease,” Weimer said.

The CDC is now recommending doctors reserve doses for babies at the highest risk, those under six months of age, and infants with underlying health conditions.

“The problem with this particular therapy, which is called Nersevimab, is that it’s not as available as it would need to be for all children who fit that indication,” Weimer said.

This means many babies won’t be able to get treatment. As a preventative measure, Dr. Weimer recommends a maternal vaccine that can help protect against this virus.

“One important form of prevention against RSV that I think is important for the public to be aware of, there’s a new vaccine for pregnant individuals between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy,” Weimer said. “That would protect the individual being vaccinated, but it would also protect the baby that’s expected to be born.”

Weimer says this vaccine is a good option for prevention because, so far, it has been readily available.

Research shows an infant’s risk for RSV drastically declines after they pass six months of age, but it’s important to keep up with hygiene and distancing if they’re under that age group during the RSV season.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.