Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital

By Sarah Sager
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after the road he was driving on gave way causing the truck to overturn.

It happened around noon on Monday at the intersection of Smith Creek and Coal River Road.

Sgt. Lester with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ the truck was loaded with asphalt from a paving job happening in the area.

The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to Sgt. Lester.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Marie Gardner
Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say
Casey Minor celebrates his first touchdown of 2023 - WDTV Sports
High School football playoff matchups
Andrew Salmon
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown man
missing woman
Missing Mon County Resident found during search party
CJ Donaldson scores the game's first touchdown - WDTV Sports
WVU destroys BYU, moves to 6-3 in best start to Brown era

Latest News

Generic wedding rings
Local judge offering Christmas courtroom weddings
The West Virginia Division of Highways says nearly 115 miles of roadway was repaved in...
Nearly 115 miles of roadway repaved in NCWV
Andrea Kerr takes a look at the plans submitted for the Pratt & Whitney project at her office...
Another multi-million dollar project in Bridgeport underway
FILE PHOTO of the 2022 Morgantown Veterans Day parade.
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, they are asking for help identifying the two men...
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men