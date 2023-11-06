Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The driver of a dump truck had to be taken to the hospital after the road he was driving on gave way causing the truck to overturn.

It happened around noon on Monday at the intersection of Smith Creek and Coal River Road.

Sgt. Lester with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ the truck was loaded with asphalt from a paving job happening in the area.

The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to Sgt. Lester.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

