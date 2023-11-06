Fairmont Medical lights tree for the holiday season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At the Fairmont Medical Center this afternoon the Salvation Army angel tree lighting ceremony took place in efforts to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season and acknowledge the kick off of the Angel Tree program. The program gives locals the opportunity to adopt a child’s Christmas Wishlist in order to make someone else’s holiday special. Officials like Lewis Boyce believe it’s never too early to give to someone in need.

" My in particular we get angels off the angel tree every year. We pick it to match our age range, so I have a 6-year-old daughter, and we would look for a 5- to 6-year-old child, we’d let her shop for that angel. There’s 520 angels being adopted this year, so we really need the support of the community between Taylor and Marion county to get those picked up. We’re trying to spread god’s work as much as we can in the community; that’s what we do every day throughout the year, but this is really the time of year it seems to really pick up and amp up pretty hard.”

Days to drop off presents is December 12th and the 13th. This being only the second year Fairmont medical hosted at the event; medical center officials like Cari Morgan there’s room for optimism on turning this event into an annual holiday celebration.

" We intend to make the tree an annual event, as long as the salvation army continues our partnership. Our staff is very engaged in this event, they ask for it every year, so our employees support it. We’re just going to make it an annual event here as long as we are blessed to do so and support the community.”

