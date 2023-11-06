First at 4 Forum: Brendan Gallagher

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brendan Gallagher with the Born and Bred Concert Series joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the Born and Bred Concert Series coming to The Robinson Grand this weekend, some of the talent that will be featured, and what it’s like highlighting local talent.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

