Greenbrier County road closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle


By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Greenbrier County road is temporarily closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday.

Right now, there is no word yet on the condition of the pedestrian involved.

According to Greenbrier County 911, it happened on Fairlea Road near the First Baptist Church and Seneca Trail Northbound lane around 4:42 a.m.

Fairlea Road is closed at this time in that area and drivers are encouraged to make use of an alternate route.

Fairlea Fire Dept. and Fairlea EMS are both on scene. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating.

