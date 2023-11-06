Local judge offering Christmas courtroom weddings

Generic wedding rings
Generic wedding rings(WILX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A family circuit court judge in Randolph County is offering couples a chance to have a Christmas wedding next month.

Twenty-Second Family Court Circuit Judge Lori Haynes has set aside time for couples who want to have a Christmas wedding in Elkins.

A release from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia says Judge Haynes is available to perform weddings from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 21 in her courtroom, located in the Wees Annex Building at 32 Randolph Ave. in Elkins.

Officials said her courtroom will be decorated for the occasion.

Anyone interested in scheduling a wedding is asked to contact the judge’s office at 304-630-1169 and ask for Hailee, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Marie Gardner
Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say
Casey Minor celebrates his first touchdown of 2023 - WDTV Sports
High School football playoff matchups
Andrew Salmon
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown man
missing woman
Missing Mon County Resident found during search party
CJ Donaldson scores the game's first touchdown - WDTV Sports
WVU destroys BYU, moves to 6-3 in best start to Brown era

Latest News

The West Virginia Division of Highways says nearly 115 miles of roadway was repaved in...
Nearly 115 miles of roadway repaved in NCWV
Andrea Kerr takes a look at the plans submitted for the Pratt & Whitney project at her office...
Another multi-million dollar project in Bridgeport underway
FILE PHOTO of the 2022 Morgantown Veterans Day parade.
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, they are asking for help identifying the two men...
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men