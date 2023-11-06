Local judge offering Christmas courtroom weddings

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A family circuit court judge in Randolph County is offering couples a chance to have a Christmas wedding next month.

Twenty-Second Family Court Circuit Judge Lori Haynes has set aside time for couples who want to have a Christmas wedding in Elkins.

A release from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia says Judge Haynes is available to perform weddings from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 21 in her courtroom, located in the Wees Annex Building at 32 Randolph Ave. in Elkins.

Officials said her courtroom will be decorated for the occasion.

Anyone interested in scheduling a wedding is asked to contact the judge’s office at 304-630-1169 and ask for Hailee, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.