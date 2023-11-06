Marion County Schools looks to help at-risk youth

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Schools is looking to help some of its students with an initiative called Community In Schools.

It is the job of school systems to help the children they serve. So, Marion County looked for solutions, and after looking at metrics, one area was holding some of its pupils back.

“One of the biggest things we look at, and we always feel this is important in any school system, is that if kids don’t attend school, we can’t get them exactly what they need. So, attendance has been our number one priority,” said L.D. Skarzinski, Administrative Assistant of Curriculum & Instruction for Marion County Schools.

The program will serve Fairmont Senior High, West Fairmont Middle, and Watson Elementary. At these schools, there are site coordinators and program directors who look for at-risk kids. The district feels the help kids get will affect them forever.

“I talk about this from a business standpoint; it’s like customer service, right? We have to produce a product that’s viable when they leave school, that’s not a four-year degree, that’s not a two-year degree we want them to be valued,” said Skarzinski said.

The district currently has a plan for site coordinators at each school to oversee 25 kids per year.

Gina Delorenzo said that the investment in the students will pay off.

“Student success students are in school. Students are learning. Students are becoming productive members of our society,” said Gina Delorenzo, ELA Coordinator, Curriculum & Instruction for Marion County Schools.

Marion County Schools hopes to have Community In Schools in full effect by Nov. 30.

