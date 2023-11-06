Rep. Mooney holds roundtable discussion with veterans at WVU

By John Blashke
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney met with local veterans at WVU Monday.

A roundtable discussion was held about multiple issues our veterans deal with.

Some spoke about the difficulty of getting treatment for service-related injuries. Others brought up alleged scams targeting veteran benefit recipients.

With veterans day coming up Saturday, Mooney says it’s always important to honor veterans and make sure they’re cared for.

“Everyone who’s come to this country, whether you came hundreds of years ago or last year, you came because we have the rule of law and you have the freedom to think and act how you choose and earn money and keep your profits and that’s a beautiful thing and that’s because of veterans,” said Mooney. “Veterans have fought and died so that we can live in freedom and if we take that for granted we don’t deserve it anymore.”

Mooney says he’s eager to learn more about the needs of local veterans.

