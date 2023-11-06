Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade

FILE PHOTO of the 2022 Morgantown Veterans Day parade.
FILE PHOTO of the 2022 Morgantown Veterans Day parade.(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will be altering downtown parking and traffic patterns for the Veterans Day Parade.

Traffic alterations will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 along High St., according to the MPD.

Officials said the parade will begin at 6 p.m. and span the length of High St.

Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the dispersal of the parade, officials said.

Spectators and participants are urged by the MPD to arrive early to allow sufficient time for parking.

