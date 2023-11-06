WDTV highlights veteran Hunter Mullins serving the community for years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Veteran, Hunter Mullins joined the Army fresh from high school at the age of 18. He started in a Combat unit in Louisiana, heading to college shortly after, being a part of the West Virginia National Guard. During his first semester of college, they were activated for desert storm in the first war in Iraq, where his life changed forever.

“It made me appreciate our freedoms and what we take for granted, a lot of people take for granted that once you’re in the military you go overseas and see what’s in Iraq and other places and our freedoms are more serious to us,” Mullins said. “I take it very seriously and that’s one of the reasons I practice law, one of the reasons I became a lawyer was to protect our freedoms and lawyers have a unique opportunity to do that.”

Mullins followed in the footsteps of his dad along with his brother and is now a partner of the law firm Mullins & Mullins. He says that fighting for his country was a hard, dangerous task, but very much worth the hassle.

“My dad was an Army Veteran; he was a Combat Engineer in the U.S Army back in the 60s and he always told me he said it’s a time in the army that I wouldn’t go back and do it over again, but I also wouldn’t trade the memories and experiences for anything and that is so true,” Mullins said. “It teaches you to be self-reliant but also more than anything it teaches you to be part of a team do your job let everyone else do their job and it’s amazing results you will have, so it’s a good experience any young people that want to join the military I would encourage them to do so.”

Not only does Mullins practice law to fight for our freedoms here at home, but he is also the president of the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce and president of Preston Taylor Health Center Association.

He plans to continue pouring into his community because to him that’s one of the most important things he can do.

