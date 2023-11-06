West Virginia First Foundation holds first meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia officials took a step toward addressing the opioid epidemic in the state on Monday.

The West Virginia First Foundation Board held its inaugural meeting this morning. The board will decide how to spend most of the funds the state gets from opioid settlements.

The state stands to receive around $1 billion over the next ten to fifteen years. 24.5% of that money will go directly to counties and cities.

Foundation Board Chair Matthew Harvey said local governments will start seeing that money soon. “It’s my understanding that the counties and the municipalities portions of the settlement funds, which is significant, $73.5 million dollars, will be able to be deployed to the local municipalities and counties this calendar year,” Harvey said.

Attorney general Patrick Morrisey said much of the settlement funds will be distributed throughout the state over ten or fifteen years, as per the terms of the settlement agreements. A director of the board has yet to be appointed.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, who was elected to represented this region on the board, told WTAP, “It was nice to meet the board members face to face.” Joyce added that “I think we’ll see funds released to cities and counties soon.”

