West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight from law enforcement and fives counts of felony endangerment.(Cochise County Sheriff)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (WSAZ) -A West Virginia woman was arrested near Miracle Valley, Arizona, which is about 94 miles from Tuscon on Friday and is accused of human smuggling.

Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and five counts of felony endangerment.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says detectives assigned to the Safe Streets Task Force were attempting a traffic stop on a car near the intersection of E Highway 92 and S Kings Ranch Road on Friday around 2:45 p.m.

Casto is accused of failing to yield and leading officers on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of more than 110mph.

Detectives said once they managed to pull Casto over, five undocumented immigrants were found in the car.

Casto is in jail at the Bisbee Detention Facility.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Marie Gardner
Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say
Casey Minor celebrates his first touchdown of 2023 - WDTV Sports
High School football playoff matchups
Andrew Salmon
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown man
missing woman
Missing Mon County Resident found during search party
CJ Donaldson scores the game's first touchdown - WDTV Sports
WVU destroys BYU, moves to 6-3 in best start to Brown era

Latest News

Generic wedding rings
Local judge offering Christmas courtroom weddings
The West Virginia Division of Highways says nearly 115 miles of roadway was repaved in...
Nearly 115 miles of roadway repaved in NCWV
Andrea Kerr takes a look at the plans submitted for the Pratt & Whitney project at her office...
Another multi-million dollar project in Bridgeport underway
FILE PHOTO of the 2022 Morgantown Veterans Day parade.
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, they are asking for help identifying the two men...
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men