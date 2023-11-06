Woman wanted for kidnapping arrested, man charged with accessory

DRYFORK, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Randolph County have arrested a woman wanted for kidnapping and a charged a man with being an accessory.

On Friday, the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland asked for help finding 32-year-old Alexandria Abbott, adding that she was wanted on kidnapping and conspiracy charges in Randolph County.

On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Abbott was at a home on Esten Cooper Rd. in Dryfork, according to a release from the department.

The tip also alleged that a person was on their way from Preston County to pick up Abbott and take her back to Preston County, the release says.

Deputies then responded to the home, and they say Abbott and 64-year-old Walter Shaffer were in the front yard.

Police say Shaffer had just driven to the home to pick up Abbott.

Shaffer allegedly told deputies he knew Abbott was wanted by law enforcement and drove from Preston County to Randolph County to aid and assist her.

Abbott is not being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on the kidnapping and conspiracy charges on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Shaffer has been charged with accessory after the fact. He is also being held at TVRJ.

