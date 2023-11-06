Woman wanted for kidnapping arrested, man charged with accessory

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRYFORK, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Randolph County have arrested a woman wanted for kidnapping and a charged a man with being an accessory.

On Friday, the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland asked for help finding 32-year-old Alexandria Abbott, adding that she was wanted on kidnapping and conspiracy charges in Randolph County.

Prior Coverage: Authorities searching for woman wanted on kidnapping, conspiracy charges

On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Abbott was at a home on Esten Cooper Rd. in Dryfork, according to a release from the department.

The tip also alleged that a person was on their way from Preston County to pick up Abbott and take her back to Preston County, the release says.

Deputies then responded to the home, and they say Abbott and 64-year-old Walter Shaffer were in the front yard.

Police say Shaffer had just driven to the home to pick up Abbott.

Shaffer allegedly told deputies he knew Abbott was wanted by law enforcement and drove from Preston County to Randolph County to aid and assist her.

Abbott is not being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on the kidnapping and conspiracy charges on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Shaffer has been charged with accessory after the fact. He is also being held at TVRJ.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Marie Gardner
Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say
Casey Minor celebrates his first touchdown of 2023 - WDTV Sports
High School football playoff matchups
Andrew Salmon
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown man
missing woman
Missing Mon County Resident found during search party
CJ Donaldson scores the game's first touchdown - WDTV Sports
WVU destroys BYU, moves to 6-3 in best start to Brown era

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of the 2022 Morgantown Veterans Day parade.
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, they are asking for help identifying the two men...
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men
Woman wanted for kidnapping arrested, man charged with accessory
Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say