Abnormally warm next few days before rain on Thursday

It’ll feel like November again by the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning did not feel like a November morning in the slightest thanks to a swift increase in warm, southerly flow. Slightly above average high temperatures persist through Thursday, but a cold front crossing over the area will provide rain showers and, eventually, cooler temperatures. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

