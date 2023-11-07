Abnormally warm next few days before rain on Thursday
It’ll feel like November again by the weekend.
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning did not feel like a November morning in the slightest thanks to a swift increase in warm, southerly flow. Slightly above average high temperatures persist through Thursday, but a cold front crossing over the area will provide rain showers and, eventually, cooler temperatures. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.