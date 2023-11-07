Buildings evacuated at WVU after reported bomb threat

File photo
File photo(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A bomb threat has been reported at West Virginia University.

According to the WVU Alert page on X (formerly Twitter), a bomb threat was reported at the Mineral Resources and Engineering Sciences Building on the Evansdale Campus Tuesday afternoon.

University officials say to evacuate and avoid the Evansdale area of campus at this time.

Officials also say PRT services at the Engineer station have been stopped, adding that the PRT will bypass the Engineering Sciences Station.

University Police Department officers are currently conducting a sweep of the Mineral Resources Building. Officials say people should avoid the area while that takes place.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

