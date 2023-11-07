Clarksburg PD searching for woman who allegedly stabbed teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is searching for a woman after they say she stabbed a teenager on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to Clay St. in Clarksburg for a reported stabbing at around noon on Tuesday, according to a release from the CPD.

Police say the victim left Clay St. after the stabbing and was located in the area of Joyce St. with a stab wound to the right shoulder.

The release says the investigation revealed that 35-year-old Amber Zenisek stabbed the victim, a teenager, and fled the area.

Authorities say the victim was then taken to United Hospital Center for treatment. The injuries are not life-threatening.

The CPD says Zenisek is wanted on an active warrant for malicious assault.

Zenisek is described as a white female who is 5′1″ and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She drives a white Toyota Camry with WV registration 36L552.

Anyone with information on Zenisek’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The CPD says anyone with additional information is asked to reach out via the Detective Tip Line at 304-624-1625 or contact Detective Sergeant Swiger by email.

Authorities say this is considered an isolated incident, adding that the public is not at risk.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.