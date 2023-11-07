Salvation Army in Clarksburg receives $50,000

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday afternoon in Clarksburg, the Antero Foundation presented the Clarksburg Salvation Army with $50,000.

The foundation has been dedicated to the mission of expanding the values of community growth and volunteerism by making significant donations to local organizations and local causes.

Tuesday’s contribution by the foundation will go towards the purchase of a new box truck, just one of the many donations this new partnership looks to benefit from, according to Clarksburg Salvation Army Officer, Major Eric Roberts.

“Antero has been very friendly to us, very supportive of the things that we’re doing. I understand that because it goes right with their mission as well. We have a mission that we want to do and we want to get people that want to help us do the mission. I see great dividends in this friendship and this partnership that we have. They’ve already blessed us so much already that if they do anything more that’s gravy on top.”

While both partners share similar values, Kevin Ellis with Antero believes that the new truck will better serve the community as a gift that keeps on giving.

“They’re forward looking. They’re not sitting by and letting things be static. They’re always looking for change, to be better at what they do, and we want to be apart of that engine of success for what they’re doing because in the end, we all win.”

