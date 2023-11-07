Former Mon County judge passes away

Tuesday's primary will be the final election for all judges in West Virginia, including the...
Tuesday's primary will be the final election for all judges in West Virginia, including the Supreme Court of Appeals justices.(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Monongalia County judge has passed away.

Senior Status Judge Robert B. Stone passed away on Monday, Nov. 6 at the age of 79, according to a release from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

Judge Stone served as a circuit judge in Monongalia County for 24 years and was a senior status judge for almost 15 years.

“Bob Stone was a pillar of the judicial community in the state of West Virginia. He worked tirelessly during his time as a judge and as a senior status judge to improve our system of judging and our dedication to the rule of law. He will be missed. My condolences to his family and friends,” said Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison.

Judge Stone was born in Morgantown on December 18, 1943. He graduated from Morgantown High School in 1961. He earned his law degree from West Virginia University’s College of Law in 1968 and a bachelor’s degree in 1995.

Judge Stone was Order of the Coif, worked on the West Virginia Law Review from 1966 to 1968 and was associate editor of the law review from 1967 to 1968.

After graduating from law school, Judge Stone was a law clerk (1968-1969) to U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Maxwell, chief judge in the Northern District of West Virginia. He then practiced law in the family firm Stone & Stone with his father Ward D. Stone (1969-1977) and brother Ward D. Stone, Jr. (1970-1985). He also served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Monongalia County (1981-1985).

Judge Stone was appointed to the bench by then-governor Arch A. Moore Jr., on October 11, 1985, and was elected in 1986, 1992, and 2000. He served as chief judge for several years before deciding not to run for re-election in 2008. He retired on December 31, 2008.

He held all positions in the West Virginia Judicial Association, including president from October 1996 to October 1997.

Judge Stone was a teaching judge with the judicial association and the West Virginia State Bar and was an adjunct lecturer at West Virginia University College of Law.

“Judge Bob Stone was widely known in West Virginia’s judicial community and highly respected for his scholarship, fairness, and unfailing courtesy and politeness. His passing is a great loss to our entire state, and especially to Monongalia County. His friends and family have my deepest sympathy,” said Justice William R. “Bill” Wooton.

Judge Stone and his wife, Susanne had six children.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Andrew Salmon
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown man
Melanie Marie Gardner
Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling
Alexandria Abbott and Walter Shaffer
Woman wanted for kidnapping arrested, man charged with accessory

Latest News

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center
Multiphasic screening event to be held at Fairmont Medical Center
Local governments in West Virginia to start seeing opioid settlement money this year
Tracy Lynn Marrs-Posey
UPDATE: Missing Harrison County woman found, Silver Alert canceled
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Morning Forecast | November 7, 2023