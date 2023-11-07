Former Mon County judge passes away

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Monongalia County judge has passed away.

Senior Status Judge Robert B. Stone passed away on Monday, Nov. 6 at the age of 79, according to a release from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

Judge Stone served as a circuit judge in Monongalia County for 24 years and was a senior status judge for almost 15 years.

“Bob Stone was a pillar of the judicial community in the state of West Virginia. He worked tirelessly during his time as a judge and as a senior status judge to improve our system of judging and our dedication to the rule of law. He will be missed. My condolences to his family and friends,” said Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison.

Judge Stone was born in Morgantown on December 18, 1943. He graduated from Morgantown High School in 1961. He earned his law degree from West Virginia University’s College of Law in 1968 and a bachelor’s degree in 1995.

Judge Stone was Order of the Coif, worked on the West Virginia Law Review from 1966 to 1968 and was associate editor of the law review from 1967 to 1968.

After graduating from law school, Judge Stone was a law clerk (1968-1969) to U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Maxwell, chief judge in the Northern District of West Virginia. He then practiced law in the family firm Stone & Stone with his father Ward D. Stone (1969-1977) and brother Ward D. Stone, Jr. (1970-1985). He also served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Monongalia County (1981-1985).

Judge Stone was appointed to the bench by then-governor Arch A. Moore Jr., on October 11, 1985, and was elected in 1986, 1992, and 2000. He served as chief judge for several years before deciding not to run for re-election in 2008. He retired on December 31, 2008.

He held all positions in the West Virginia Judicial Association, including president from October 1996 to October 1997.

Judge Stone was a teaching judge with the judicial association and the West Virginia State Bar and was an adjunct lecturer at West Virginia University College of Law.

“Judge Bob Stone was widely known in West Virginia’s judicial community and highly respected for his scholarship, fairness, and unfailing courtesy and politeness. His passing is a great loss to our entire state, and especially to Monongalia County. His friends and family have my deepest sympathy,” said Justice William R. “Bill” Wooton.

Judge Stone and his wife, Susanne had six children.

