Funeral held for church member’s beloved dog

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The table in front of the altar at the church was well decorated and showcased the usual items for a funeral honoring the deceased: flowers, photos and an urn holding the ashes.

But this funeral at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Tazewell County was different because the deceased was “Carlee,” a Shih Tzu who lived to be about 14, and her companion, 96-year-old Jane “Miss Jane” Johnson, sat on the front row.

Members of the church said they could not recall who came up with the idea to hold a traditional memorial service for Carlee, but the reason was the love the dog shared with Miss Jane, and it seemed fitting to honor Carlee and recognize that love.

Pastor Steve Akers opened the funeral by saying the service was not just to say goodbye to Carlee, but also to “remember the joy, the laughter, and the love that this little dog brought to our lives.”

“For those who have never had a pet to love, and to get that love back, they are really missing a big part of life,” he said.

Church member Donnie Hagy sang, with the help of the congregation, the lighthearted song, “How Much Is That Doggie in the Window,” before two spirituals that linked Carlee in heaven waiting for Miss Jane to join her.

Members of the congregation then shared stories of Carlee, detailing her devotion to Miss Jane as well as her gentle nature and love of everyone, plus a few quirks.

Miss Jane said Carlee was a bit particular and would not eat food from a bag, but only “refrigerated” food, and she had a knack for dragging all of her toys into the middle of the living room floor.

Miss Jane also expressed her disdain for anyone who would mistreat an animal, admitting she could use some choice words to describe them, but not in church.

“Forgive me, God, I’m sorry,” she said. “I had better shut up.”

During his sermon, Akers reminded people of how important animals are in the Bible, from Proverbs’ “The godly care for their animals” to Ecclesiastes’ “The fate of humans and the fate of animals is the same, as one dies, so dies the other. They have the same breath and humans have no advantage over the animals.”

Akers said it was the first time he had done a memorial service for a pet.

“But the more I began to think about it, the more I began to realize just how appropriate such a service is,” he said.

Akers quoted the late Rev. Bill Graham: “God will prepare everything for our perfect happiness in heaven, and if it takes my dog being there, I believe he will be there.”

“I know you will cherish the memories of the time God gave you with Carlee,” Akers told Miss Jane.

Miss Jane, who retired from the Mercer County Health Department about 20 years ago after many years in public health administration, said everyone has been so kind to her.

“I was so blessed to have her for over 14 years,” Miss Jane said of Carlee. “God was so good, and she was all I had … Every moment is precious. I want another dog, but at my age, I am not sure about that. Nothing could ever replace her.”

Miss Jane, whose late husband was a cousin of the late Chuck Yeager, said she wishes she had spent more time in her life helping animals.

“I would love to be about 20 years younger and try to help animals more,” she said, adding that people who have never had a pet are missing “unconditional love.”

“They become part of you,” she said. “You have no idea, no idea, what the feeling is between the two, and you are missing a lot. It is as much love, and maybe more, than humans have for each other.”

Miss Jane, who had dogs before Carlee and picked Carlee from a litter, urges everyone to help animals, and go to the animal shelters and adopt a pet.

“You are going to experience love like you’ve never had,” she said. “Please don’t pass up the opportunity.”

Miss Jane said she has no doubt that “when I leave this world, she will go with me.”

A reception was held in the church’s fellowship hall after the service.

