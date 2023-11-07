Gallery 62 West hosts Festival of Trees fundraiser to bring in the holiday season

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year during the holiday season, Gallery 62 West by the Taylor County Arts Council hosts the fundraiser, Festival of Trees.

People of the community donate decorated trees that will later be auctioned off for them to take home all for a good cause.

Diane Parker, Curator of Gallery 62 West, says this fundraiser very beneficial to them.

“This is our major fundraiser every year, so we do this as a joint project with Taylor County Family Resources, and we split the proceeds with them,” Parker said. “So, they are able to buy food and clothing and things like that, and we are obviously able to pay utilities and do a little upkeeping on our billing.”

Parker says that each year, more and more trees are donated. She says the goal, besides raising money, is to bring the community together, and she thinks that is why so many support this fundraiser.

“Just when they walk in the door, it just feels so Christmas-like. We’ve never had troubles getting donations for November through December because it just feels so good,” Parker said.

This year, they will be adding more activities and items up for auction.

From Nov. 10 through Dec. 16, everyone will be able to place bids for whatever tree they want.

The person with the highest bid will win the tree.

