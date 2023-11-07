Local veteran remembered ahead of Veterans Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, WDTV is honoring local men and women who served in the military ahead of Veterans Day this weekend.

One of those decorated veterans is recently deceased Okla “Okey” Edgell, of Worthington.

Edgell was a fighter and a tail gunner who survived being shot down by German fighters in an attack that killed four of his crew members and left him a prisoner of war who was almost executed.

His wife of 17 years, Arlene, misses him dearly.

“He was one of the nicest, sweetest, most gentle men that I have ever known. I’ve never heard him raise his voice. He was just compassionate. He was a person who loved everybody,” said Arlene Edgell.

Okey originally asked Arlene to marry him in 1950, but she refused because she wanted to go to college. They rekindled old flames in 2006, and Arlene says one of her greatest accomplishments was helping her husband get over the war mentality.

“Okey was having nightmares before we were married, and it was simply because no one had let him talk about the war. After we were married, Okie started talking about this, and he wrote a book. That did it,” said Arlene.

Okey was a man who was well respected. A month before his death in October, a community member presented him with a panting that paid tribute to the plane he flew in WWII. That meant everything to him.

“Patrick Ryan had it commissioned, and we have it in the basement underneath all of his awards; it has been screwed into the wall, so it’s permanent. Okey was very proud of that plane,” said Arlene.

Okey passed away at the age of 98, just weeks after getting that painting. And even though Arlene is without her husband, she is reminded daily of his presence in a unique way.

“Okey was a very talented person; he loved to sew. I taught him to sew when he was 80 years old. He has made some of the most outstanding pieces that are here on the walls of my home,” said Arlene.

Okey Edgell will forever remain in the hearts of the many people who met him.

