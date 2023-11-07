Morgantown man charged with possessing, receiving child pornography

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged with possessing and receiving child pornography.

38-year-old Christopher Harp, of Morgantown, allegedly possessed and received child pornographic images online, including some images that involved children under the age of 12, according to court documents.

Harp is facing up to 20 years for the possession of child pornography charge and faces at least five years and up to 20 years in federal prison for each of the three counts of receipt of child pornography.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

