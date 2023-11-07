Multiphasic screening event to be held at Fairmont Medical Center

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a multiphasic screening event at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center.

Officials say the event will be held from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Offered screenings will include the following:

  • Basic Health Profile – $35
    • Includes hemoglobin, hematocrit, sodium, potassium, alkaline phosphatase, ALT, AST, bilirubin, BUN, creatinine, calcium, glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides, protein, magnesium, uric acid, and eGFR
  • Prostate Specific antigen (PSA) – $15
  • Vitamin D – $15
  • Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) – $10
  • Glycosylated Hemoglobin (HA1C) – $10

Participants will be seen on a first come, first served basis, officials say.

WVU Medicine officials say payment is due at the time of the screening and may be made by cash or check. Results will be available through MyWVUChart and/or mailed to the participant upon request.

Click here for more information.

