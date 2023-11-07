Paul ‘PG’ George Cosco II, 53, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 3rd, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born in Fairmont WV; on September 16th, 1970, a son to Frank Cosco and Keitha Hawkins-Harris.

PG proudly served his country with the US Army for 10 years as a Combat Medic Specialist. He served during the Cold War and Gulf War. After being honorably discharged he followed his passion to care for others. PG soon became a nurse in 2002. He was a faithful loyal caregiver in the states of West Virginia, Florida, and Maryland; touching many lives.

Paul was an avid fisherman and cook. One of his hobbies was drawing, that few knew about, and his collections of baseball cards and Star Wars Collectibles.

Paul is survived by his parents, Frank (Sharon) Cosco of Monongah, Keitha Harris of Fairmont, four sons; Joshua (Stephanie) Cosco of Fairmont, Anthony (Tiffany) Cosco of Fairmont, Paul Cosco III of Fairmont, and Nathanial (Kendra) Michael of Fairmont, three daughters; Tiffany (Bob) Burner of Shepherdstown, Taisha (Christina) Cosco of Berkeley Springs and Krystiauna Gillespie of Fairmont, nine grandchildren, Anthony and Christian Burner, Michael, Krystal and Jackson Marshall, Destiny Baughman-Cosco, Maurizio Cosco, Koleton Gillespie and Tatum Beavan. Also surviving are six brothers, Stephen Cosco of Fairmont, Carl ‘Bubby’ Cosco of Monongah, Roy (Melinda) Parker of Fairmont, Shawn (Colleen) Parker of Monongah, Christopher (Kathy) Parker of Monongah and Mike Parker of Monongah, two sisters; Angela Cosco of Quebec Canada and Crystal Towns of Fairview, Three mothers of his children; Miki Fluharty, Sonya Carr and Amber Weaver, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents; Paul and Teresa Cosco, Carl and Lucille Hawkins, and one grandson, Canon Cosco.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at funeral home on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with cremation to follow.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.