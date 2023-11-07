Thomas Buster “Tom” Clevenger, 44 of Slaty Fork, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 6, 2023. He was born December 30, 1978 in Webster Springs to the late Buster T. Clevenger and Debora K. Postalwait Clevenger. Tom was a Broker, Owner and Realtor at Adventure Realty. He enjoyed art, painting, clay, and interior decorating. He previously worked in the restaurant at Snowshoe Mountain. He attended Chapel on the Mount Episcopal Church in Snowshoe. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Debora K. Postalwait Clevenger; brother Tony Clevenger; sister Loretta K. (Shawn) Cutlip; nephew Brandon Cutlip; niece Amanda Cutlip; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, friends, coworkers, and clientele to mourn his passing. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Onie Earl and Maggie Gathel Groves Clevenger and paternal grandparents Russell “Bill” and Barbara Hines Postalwait. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services to celebrate Tom’s life will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clevenger family.

