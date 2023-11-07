Upshur County man indicted for sending threatening messages to woman

Bobby Cobb
Bobby Cobb(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been indicted for allegedly threatening to injure and kill a woman in addition to her family members and friends.

53-year-old Bobby Cobb, of Buckhannon, was indicted on Tuesday on four counts of interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents, Cobb allegedly sent threatening emails and text messages to a woman over several weeks. The communications threatened to injure and kill the victim, her family members, and friends. Officers conducted a search warrant on Cobb’s home and found a shotgun.

Authorities said Cobb has a previous conviction of domestic violence, prohibiting him from having firearms.

Cobb is facing up to 5 years for each of the threat counts and faces up to 15 years in federal prison for the firearms charge.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Utt is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

