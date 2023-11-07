Wildfires spreading across West Virginian counties are man-made says WV DOF

HANOVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -The smoke in Hanover billowing off the mountain brings to mind a scene before the eruption of a volcano. But the smoke is not the result of an act of nature. Foresters say here, and across the state, the wave of wildfires can be traced back to people ignoring outdoor burning laws for the fall fire season. Their attempt to burn brush opens the door for the fire to run amuck.

“Most of the fires this time of year are just carelessness...” says Keith Gunnoe, Emergency Management Director for Mercer County, the site of one of the brushfires in the current outbreak.

Gunnoe says the loose leaves during fall makes this season one of the most active for these fires because leaves are the perfect kindling to turn an ember into a full-fledged brush fire. This year, however, things are getting worse: there’s a combination of weather factors coming together to create a perfect fire storm.

“We’ve had some wind. The humidity and dew points have dropped a little bit. And, of course, with the sunshine, and we’ve had several days with no rain...” says Gunnoe.

It all creates the things wildfires need to burn across the forest floor. Evident by the dozen major fires scorching the Southern West Virginia woodlands. The state Division of Forestry is teaming up with the local fire departments to battle these blazes. It’s described as an “all hands on deck” scenario. Forest rangers and emergency management leaders are urging people not to burn anything while the the fire risk remains high.

“...If they plan to burn in the evening when you get off work or whatever, check the weather, check any special weather statements that would be issued from the national weather service. They’re really good about issuing weather statements in relation to fire when we get into these times of high fire danger. And if there is a... High fire danger that day, just don’t do it. Just wait till another day,” says Gunnoe.

Gunnoe adds, if you must start a fire, first make a ten-foot ring of noncombustible material around the area you plan to burn. Also, keep a water hose nearby, and, most importantly, stay with that fire until it is completely extinguished. The property, land, and life you save, could very well be your own.

