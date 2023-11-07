Woman dies in apartment fire

The name of the woman who died in the fire isn't being release(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire in the Matewan area has left a woman dead.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire started around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Mate Creek Road.

A 32-year-old woman’s body was found inside of the apartment. Her name isn’t being released at this time.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

