WVU Pres. Gee asks senior leaders to take voluntary pay cut amid staff reductions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said on Monday during a Faculty Senate meeting that he recently asked senior leaders of the university to take a voluntary pay cut.

Senior leaders were asked by Gee to voluntarily reduce their salaries by up to 10%.

Although Gee did not specify when he asked seniors leader to take a voluntary pay cut, he said it was done “several months ago.”

“I have asked senior leaders of the university to reduce their salaries by up to 10% voluntarily, and the majority have done so,” Gee said. “That was done several months ago.”

Gee further said that the reduction in salary will remain in place until the university exits its budget deficit.

“We will keep that in place until the university rights itself financially, so I appreciate that,” Gee said.

Gee did not say how many senior leaders volunteered to take a pay cut or the savings that were generated by the reductions.

The voluntary reduction in salary comes amid the university’s Academic Transformation, a lengthy process of job and program were cut to lighten the blow of a $47 million deficit.

Prior Coverage: WVU moves forward with cuts amidst protests

Also during the Faculty Senate meeting, WVU Provost Maryanne Reed said the Reduction in Force process was complete.

This comes after Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president, and Cris DeBord, WVU’s vice president of talent and culture, announced they would both be stepping down.

WVU previously announced that DeBord’s position will be eliminated, and Gee said during Monday’s meeting that his intent is to not appoint a replacement for Alsop.

