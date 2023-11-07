WVU Tips Off Their Season with a Win

After a slow start, WVU beats Missouri State 67-59
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a rocky start early in the Josh Eilert era. In the final 14 minutes of the first half, West Virginia would go without a FG. But, in the second half the Mountaineers would get the bounces to go their way. Transfer Quinn Slazinski would lead the way with 18 points, and the Mountaineers would win their season opener 67-59.

