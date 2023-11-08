Angela Dawn “Angie” Sharp, age 49 years, a resident of Elkins, departed this life Tuesday November 7th, 2023, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family and friends.

Angie was born Angela Dawn Roy on Friday August 30, 1974, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, a daughter of the late James Lidia Roy and Mary Ann Petrice-McClure, who survives in Gray, GA. On May 13, 2007, Angie married Lonnie Richard Sharp III, who survives.

Angie is survived by her stepfather Daniel Randolph McClure, Gray, GA, three sons, Jared William Miller and wife Megan Engel Phares, Jacob Daniel Miller and Logun Richard Sharp, all of Elkins; One daughter, Gracelan Dawn Sharp, Elkins; One bonus daughter, Natasha Hope Binegar, Elkins. Two Brothers Brian James Roy and wife Stephanie, Elkins; Jeffrey Alan Phillips, Coalton, WV. Two sisters, Traci Lynn Roy and husband Josh Larkin, Elkins, Dana Valerie Kelley and Matt, Beverly, WV. Her mother-in-law Nancy Lou Sharp and husband Lonnie “Bus” Sharp, Montrose, WV, Two Sister-in-law’s Wanda Marie Mahoney and husband Mark, Elkins, Wendy Nicole Walden and husband Willie, Mill Creek, WV and Two Brother-in-law’s Rocky Allen Sharp, Montrose, WV, Keith Sharp and wife Andrea, Detroit, MI.

Five grandchildren survive Avery Love Binegar, Jonas Daniel Miller, Myles David Miller, Emerson Jude Miller and Azra Emerleigh Collins. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews survive.

Also preceding her in death were two grandmothers Dessie Virginia Queen and Rosalie Petrice, one grandfather Roy Wilford Petrice.

Angie was employed for many years as a bartender and later as a homemaker for her Mother-In-Law Nancy. In December of 1984 Angie moved to Elkins where she attended Randolph County Schools. Angie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, helping others in need, motorcycle rides and was a member of the First Church of Christ.

Angie loved her kids and grandkids more than anything else in the world.

A message to her family from one of her favorite songs “Love Song” by Tesla

“It’s gonna take a little time. Time is sure to mend your broken heart. Don’t you even worry, pretty darlin’ I know you’ll find love again”

Angie’s request for cremation was honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Angela Dawn “Angie” Sharp. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

