Crews respond to crash on I-79 in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 in Marion County on Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident on I-79 North at around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

911 officials say the accident happened between mile markers 136 and 137.

Officials say no injuries have been reported in the crash.

As of this article’s publication, one lane of the interstate is shut down as crews clean up the accident scene.

Further information has not been released.

