Excellence in Education highlights student at Louis County HS Bryant Zielinski

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bryant Zielinksi, a senior at Louis County High School is making a huge impact on his campus. He is a quarterback on the football team. He is also a leader in the CTE program in Law and Public Safety, where the students learn the jobs of first responders sparking an interest in those fields. Bryant, along with four other students were just accepted into a FBI program. He says he always had some type of interest in joining the FBI and is so excited that his journey is starting.

“My dad works at the FBI and well he doesn’t do the federal agent stuff but he’s an it specialist and he always talks about how they have good benefits and stuff for like retirement and stuff so, it was always in the back of my head to maybe might want to do something like that,” Bryant said. " I just realized you have to pick something and it looks interesting, it looks fun, and so I decided to just go with that.”

Mr. David Parks is Bryant’s Career and Technical Education teacher. He says once he found out the news, he was thrilled. He says things like this makes him like his job because he can help students elevate in their chosen career field.

“Bryant Zielinski is a very good student here and he’s very interested in the law and safety program. he’s one of our, what we refer to as the chief of the internal department, so he’s taking a leadership role that’s not only on the football field as quarterback but in the classroom,” Mr. Parks said. “So, were really proud of him this year and he spends a lot of time with me during the day, so he’s a good student to have in your class.”

Bryant plans to attend a four-year institution next fall, studying criminal justice eventually leading him into the FBI.

He says he’s not sure if playing football is in his future, he would like it to be, but he wants to focus on his career.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.